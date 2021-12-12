Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The cold front was just to the south of the viewing area Sunday morning, but a few showers and plenty of clouds remained. Rain chances for the rest of Sunday will be very low with a slow clearing of the sky with highs ranging from the middle 60s to near 70.

The cold front is not anticipated to bring cold weather like the area saw a few weeks ago. Instead high pressure at the surface and aloft will be nearly stacked, and bring warmer-than-normal temperatures to the Southeast for much of the week. Normally low and high temperatures will be in the 40s and 60s, respectively, but instead will be in the 50s and 70s for much of the week. Rain chances will be near zero for much of the week.

Guidance models hint at a potential of a cold front moving into the eastern U.S. next Saturday, but timing differences lower the confidence on rain chances. For now, the odds of showers will be at 20% to start the next weekend with highs nearing 80.

