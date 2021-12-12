Advertisement

FCSO deputies arrest two juvenile suspects after armed robbery

Snapshot from a Facebook Live video with Franklin Co. Sheriff AJ Smith
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two juveniles they say committed an armed robbery.

In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page, Sheriff A.J. Smith announced the two were carrying pistols in their pockets at the time of their arrest in Eastpoint.

Right now, details surrounding the armed robbery are not known.

Sheriff Smith is also asking the public to help in trying to track down some recently stolen weapons in the county. He says the two juveniles they arrested Saturday night are also possibly connected to that crime as well.

