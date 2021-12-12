FCSO deputies arrest two juvenile suspects after armed robbery

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two juveniles they say committed an armed robbery.

In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page, Sheriff A.J. Smith announced the two were carrying pistols in their pockets at the time of their arrest in Eastpoint.

Right now, details surrounding the armed robbery are not known.

Sheriff Smith is also asking the public to help in trying to track down some recently stolen weapons in the county. He says the two juveniles they arrested Saturday night are also possibly connected to that crime as well.

