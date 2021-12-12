Madison outlasts Hawthorne, 13-12, wins 1A State Championship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After 48 minutes of physical, tough football the Madison County Cowboys were the last team standing, rallying back and defeating the Hawthorne Hornets for their fourth title in five seasons.

After a scoreless first quarter it was the Hornets (10-1) who would find paydirt first scoring a 31 yard touchdown on 4th and 2 to take a 6-0 lead. Madison (11-3) would answer immediately with a Jahyren Lee TD catch to take its first lead of the game 7-6.

But the Hornets, who stung MadCo out of the 2020 playoffs weren’t done. Another quick drive and another QB keeper put Hawthorne back in front 12-7 as the teams headed to halftime.

In the fourth quarter, the Cowboys would capitalize on a key Hornet mistake as Almahriyin Roberts blocked a Hawthorne punt deep in their own territory to set up a short field. Quarterback Jamie Hampton would need just one play to score and give Madison a 13-12 lead, one they would never relinquish.

After a 2-3 start, Madison would finish the season winning nine straight contests, allowing just 18 points in five playoff games.

