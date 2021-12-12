Advertisement

Madison outlasts Hawthorne, 13-12, wins 1A State Championship

Madison County Cowboys football
Madison County Cowboys football(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After 48 minutes of physical, tough football the Madison County Cowboys were the last team standing, rallying back and defeating the Hawthorne Hornets for their fourth title in five seasons.

After a scoreless first quarter it was the Hornets (10-1) who would find paydirt first scoring a 31 yard touchdown on 4th and 2 to take a 6-0 lead. Madison (11-3) would answer immediately with a Jahyren Lee TD catch to take its first lead of the game 7-6.

But the Hornets, who stung MadCo out of the 2020 playoffs weren’t done. Another quick drive and another QB keeper put Hawthorne back in front 12-7 as the teams headed to halftime.

In the fourth quarter, the Cowboys would capitalize on a key Hornet mistake as Almahriyin Roberts blocked a Hawthorne punt deep in their own territory to set up a short field. Quarterback Jamie Hampton would need just one play to score and give Madison a 13-12 lead, one they would never relinquish.

After a 2-3 start, Madison would finish the season winning nine straight contests, allowing just 18 points in five playoff games.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Tornado outbreak kills Tallahassee father and son, another father still missing
A man died of gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in rural Leon County, according to a press...
Saturday morning shooting takes a life in rural Leon County
Jennifer Gallo
Tallahassee driver taken into custody on DUI charges in fatal crash
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Pedestrian hit and killed in Leon County

Latest News

Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets football
TCC announces former Colquitt head coach Rogers as new head coach
Thomasville Bulldogs football
Thomasville falls in 2A Title Game to Fitzgerald, 21-7
The parade went by all city schools as screaming fans wished the team good luck for their first...
Fans fired up for Thomasville High School football’s state championship game
Thomasville High School football fans got up at the crack of dawn Friday to head to Atlanta to...
Thomasville football fans ready for state title game