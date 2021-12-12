Advertisement

Pedestrian hit and killed in Leon County

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol confirm to WCTV that a pedestrian has died after getting hit by a car Saturday night on U.S. 90 near Aenon Church Road.

FHP says it happened around 8:20 p.m. when the pedestrian walked onto U.S. 90 and was subsequently hit by a passing by sedan.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. WCTV is withholding more information on the victim until the next of kin is notified.

