Pedestrian hit and killed in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol confirm to WCTV that a pedestrian has died after getting hit by a car Saturday night on U.S. 90 near Aenon Church Road.

FHP says it happened around 8:20 p.m. when the pedestrian walked onto U.S. 90 and was subsequently hit by a passing by sedan.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. WCTV is withholding more information on the victim until the next of kin is notified.

