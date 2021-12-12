Tallahassee Police investigating after Saturday morning shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people are recovering after being shot early Saturday morning at the Mission Hills apartment complex.

According to TPD, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. at 2425 Mission Road. We’re told that when officers arrived, they found two victims. One victim, an adult female, was suffering from non-life threatening injuries while an adult male was suffering from life threatening injuries. Both people were taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Right now, TPD has not said if they have any suspects.

If you have any information that could help police in this investigation, please contact them at 850-891-4200. Or, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

