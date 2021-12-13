Advertisement

1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at S.C. sports bar

By Patrick Phillips, Gray News staff and Summer Huechtker
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Charleston Police investigators say three people were wounded and two others, including the suspect, suffered injuries early Monday morning at a sports bar.

WCSC reported that Charleston County dispatchers received multiple calls at about 2:09 a.m. about a disturbance that ended in a shooting inside Players Place Billiards and Sports Bar, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m., she said.

Wolfsen says investigators have determined that three were wounded, one fatally.

“Of the other two individuals transported to the hospital, one incurred a minor injury in taking cover when gunfire rang out, and the other is reportedly the suspect who sustained injury from being apprehended by a police K-9 while fleeing the scene,” she said.

All four of the injured people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Wolfsen said.

Earlier Monday morning, Charleston Police Lt. Heath King said one person he described as a “person of interest” was in custody. There has been no word on charges so far.

Wolfsen said witnesses told police multiple people were involved in the incident.

As of shortly after 6 a.m., investigators remained on the scene collecting evidence. The investigation is ongoing, but Wolfsen said there is no threat to the community.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and several K-9 units also responded.

The coroner has not yet released the identity of the slain victim.

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Tornado outbreak kills Tallahassee father and son, another father still missing
A man died of gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in rural Leon County, according to a press...
Saturday morning shooting takes a life in rural Leon County
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Pedestrian hit and killed in Leon County
Shooting incident at Prime Time restaurant.
TPD investigating shooting at Prime Time Restaurant
Snapshot from a Facebook Live video with Franklin Co. Sheriff AJ Smith
FCSO deputies arrest two juvenile suspects after armed robbery

Latest News

A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
Biden administration reveals 60 finalists for $1 billion in economic grants
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a transit center in Charlotte's South End on Thursday....
US electric vehicle strategy calls for 500,000 charging stations
Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.
Texas girl missing for months found in foreign country, father in custody