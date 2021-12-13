American Red Cross in Tallahassee deploys volunteers to assist with tornado relief efforts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Relief workers and power crews from North Florida and South Georgia are among those on the ground in the hard hit communities caused by the weekend’s tornado.

Two volunteers from the capital area chapter of the American Red Cross have already been deployed to Kentucky.

Their job is to help families at the shelters that are now set up, and more volunteers could be sent there throughout the week.

Sharon Tyler, the executive director, said one of the biggest challenges Red Cross volunteers are facing is that the tornadoes left debris blocking roads and damaged roadways, which makes it more difficult for volunteers to get to storm victims.

“One of the biggest challenging things is this tornado really tore up the roads and so we are having a hard time getting to the people as are the first responders,” explained Tyler. “And so, we’ve really not heard back yet from the people that were deployed, I’m sure we will continue to on a regular basis.”

Tyler added one of the top priorities is just giving people a safe place to go.

“When you get into your small, rural counties like this, there are not hotels everywhere. And if there were hotels chances are they are damaged. So finding appropriate shelter for the people and making sure that they’re immediate emergency needs are met, that they have a safe place to stay, they’ve got food to eat, and clothes to wear so that’s our first priority,” she said.

Tyler said the area is still in search and rescue mode.

She recommends downloading the Red Cross Emergency app where it shows users in real time where shelters are open, as well as first aid information and alerts.

It’s unclear when the volunteers will return to the area.

Tyler said the by the end of the week 300 or 400 American Red Cross volunteers could be on the ground.

She tells WCTV the deployment can be anywhere from a couple weeks to a month.

Tyler said every little bit helps.

