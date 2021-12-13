FAMU Vaccine Hesitancy Task Force hosts ‘Kids Get Vaccinated Day’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University’s vaccine hesitancy task force hosted their “Kids Get Vaccinated Day” over the weekend.

The event was held at the university’s COVID vaccine site on Wahnish Way.

It was held to encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated, or the parents themselves could get the booster shot.

One third grader told WCTV he was a little nervous to roll up his sleeve, but he did and is encouraging other kids his age to do the same.

“I was a little scared about it but it was so quick and I had a good time and I got a yo-yo and some candy,” said Malik Clark, who got his first COVID shot.

The ‘Kids Get Vaccinated Day’ event also had live music, food, and free t-shirts.

FAMU’s COVID vaccine site carries all three brands of the vaccine, as well as offer booster shots.

The site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

