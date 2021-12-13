Operation ‘Dirty Santa’ ends with 33 arrested on various sex-related crimes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a four-day sting operation, 33 people have been arrested on various sex-related crimes.

Panama City Police announced the arrests for Operation “Dirty Santa” Monday morning. They tell us of the 33 people arrested, 28 are adults.

Panama City Police say they worked with multiple agencies from December 8th to December 12th to target and remove people in the community on various sex-related crimes. Agencies that helped in the joint operation include Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Beach Police Department, Lynn Haven Police Department, 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, FBI, U.S. Marshal’s Office, Naval Criminal Intelligence Service, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The 28 adults who were arrested are facing charges ranging from failure to register as a sex offender to aggravated sexual battery. Those arrested include:

Roger Black, B/M, 66 – Failure to register as a sex offender

Dusty Cade, W/M, 34 – Theft, resisting arrest without violence

Spencer Jenkins, W/M, 33 – Sex offender failure to register a social identifier (Snapchat)

Charles Reddice, B/M, 64 – Sex offender failure to register an email

Demetrius Jones, B/M, 42 – Sex offender failure to register an Internet identifier

Tamara Lamm, W/F, 56 – Sex offender failure to register an Internet identifier, failure to register email, failure to register employer

Timmy Odom, W/M, 67 – Sex offender failure to register Internet identifier

Walter Shorter, B/M, 72 – Failure to register email address

Wallace Miller, B/M, 62 – Failure to register as a sex offender

John Britt, W/M, 57 – Failure to register internet identifier

David Peltier, W/M, 41 – Failure to register email address

Noah Mokiao-Munoz, W/M, 22 – Promoting the sexual performance of a child

Dillon Wilson, W/M, 22 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex, transmission of material harmful to a minor, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device

Aimee Brooks, W/F, 44 – Harassing a victim

William Melcher, W/M, 46 – Transmission of material harmful to a minor, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device

Timothy McNeil Jr, W/M. 26 – Unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, solicitation of a minor for a sex act using a computer/device, traveling to meet a minor for sex

Michael Alberts, W/M, 46 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex, solicitation of a minor for sex, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, transmission of material harmful to a minor

Michael Johnson, B/M, 22 – Promoting the sexual performance of a minor

Harry Menegelt, W/M, 58 – Aggravated sexual battery on a victim under the age of 13, sodomy of a victim under the age of 13

Timothy Jackson, W/M, 31 – Solicitation of a minor for sexual act, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device

Christopher Brett, W/M, 31 – Solicitation of a minor for sexual act, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device

John Lee, O/M, 29 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex, solicitation of a minor for sexual act, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest without violence

Tyler May, W/M, 26 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex, transmission of material harmful to a minor, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, solicitation of a minor for a sexual act

Anthony Fifer, W/M, 58 – Possession of child pornography

Elizer Cera, O/M, 33 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex

Alexander Bohn, W/M, 23 – Possession of child pornography

Bradley Mormile, W/M, 21 – Lewd or lascivious battery

Jeremy Rogers, W/M, 27 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex, solicitation, unlawful use of a two-way communication device

“I and the Panama City Police Department are proud to team up with dozens of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers, focused and dedicated to protecting the most innocent,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said. “They left their families to work long hours, at times into the early morning hours to keep other families safe.”

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or to report a tip anonymously. To report an anonymous tip you can download the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app on your smartphone.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.