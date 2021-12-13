Advertisement

Operation ‘Dirty Santa’ ends with 33 arrested on various sex-related crimes

Operation "Dirty Santa" resulted in the arrests of 33 people. The joint sting operation was...
Operation "Dirty Santa" resulted in the arrests of 33 people. The joint sting operation was investigated by multiple agencies.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a four-day sting operation, 33 people have been arrested on various sex-related crimes.

Panama City Police announced the arrests for Operation “Dirty Santa” Monday morning. They tell us of the 33 people arrested, 28 are adults.

Panama City Police say they worked with multiple agencies from December 8th to December 12th to target and remove people in the community on various sex-related crimes. Agencies that helped in the joint operation include Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Beach Police Department, Lynn Haven Police Department, 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, FBI, U.S. Marshal’s Office, Naval Criminal Intelligence Service, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The 28 adults who were arrested are facing charges ranging from failure to register as a sex offender to aggravated sexual battery. Those arrested include:

  • Roger Black, B/M, 66 – Failure to register as a sex offender
  • Dusty Cade, W/M, 34 – Theft, resisting arrest without violence
  • Spencer Jenkins, W/M, 33 – Sex offender failure to register a social identifier (Snapchat)
  • Charles Reddice, B/M, 64 – Sex offender failure to register an email
  • Demetrius Jones, B/M, 42 – Sex offender failure to register an Internet identifier
  • Tamara Lamm, W/F, 56 – Sex offender failure to register an Internet identifier, failure to register email, failure to register employer
  • Timmy Odom, W/M, 67 – Sex offender failure to register Internet identifier
  • Walter Shorter, B/M, 72 – Failure to register email address
  • Wallace Miller, B/M, 62 – Failure to register as a sex offender
  • John Britt, W/M, 57 – Failure to register internet identifier
  • David Peltier, W/M, 41 – Failure to register email address
  • Noah Mokiao-Munoz, W/M, 22 – Promoting the sexual performance of a child
  • Dillon Wilson, W/M, 22 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex, transmission of material harmful to a minor, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device
  • Aimee Brooks, W/F, 44 – Harassing a victim
  • William Melcher, W/M, 46 – Transmission of material harmful to a minor, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device
  • Timothy McNeil Jr, W/M. 26 – Unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, solicitation of a minor for a sex act using a computer/device, traveling to meet a minor for sex
  • Michael Alberts, W/M, 46 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex, solicitation of a minor for sex, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, transmission of material harmful to a minor
  • Michael Johnson, B/M, 22 – Promoting the sexual performance of a minor
  • Harry Menegelt, W/M, 58 – Aggravated sexual battery on a victim under the age of 13, sodomy of a victim under the age of 13
  • Timothy Jackson, W/M, 31 – Solicitation of a minor for sexual act, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device
  • Christopher Brett, W/M, 31 – Solicitation of a minor for sexual act, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device
  • John Lee, O/M, 29 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex, solicitation of a minor for sexual act, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest without violence
  • Tyler May, W/M, 26 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex, transmission of material harmful to a minor, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, solicitation of a minor for a sexual act
  • Anthony Fifer, W/M, 58 – Possession of child pornography
  • Elizer Cera, O/M, 33 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex
  • Alexander Bohn, W/M, 23 – Possession of child pornography
  • Bradley Mormile, W/M, 21 – Lewd or lascivious battery
  • Jeremy Rogers, W/M, 27 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex, solicitation, unlawful use of a two-way communication device

“I and the Panama City Police Department are proud to team up with dozens of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers, focused and dedicated to protecting the most innocent,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said. “They left their families to work long hours, at times into the early morning hours to keep other families safe.”

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or to report a tip anonymously. To report an anonymous tip you can download the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app on your smartphone.

