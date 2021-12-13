‘Pray for a miracle’: Tallahassee residents join family, friends of missing man in Tennessee to pray over search for him

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Praying for a miracle: More than 100 people gathered Monday to pray for the search for Jamie Hall.

Hall went missing Friday night in Tennessee following the devastating tornadoes that tore through middle America. He was out on a family duck hunting trip.

His brother-in-law, Steve Gunn, and nephew, Grayson Gunn, died in the storm.

Family and friends are not giving up hope and they’re asking the rest of the community to do the same.

Dozens of people stood holding hands and praying for Hall to be found safe. Speakers said they want to bombard heaven with prayers.

Hall is a former track and football coach at both North Florida Christian and Lincoln High School.

Long-time family friend Patrick Figueroa passed on a message from Hall’s wife.

“The main thing that she wants people to know is to continue to pray for a miracle and believe that God can do this and bring him home.”

Former athletes and those who coached along side Hall say he’s a Godly, family oriented man and they’re praying he’s found.

Whitney Strickland ran track at North Florida Christian. He called hall “a top three influence” on his life.

“Jamie is a really great man, he’s been a mentor to a lot of people, me and my family have really been impacted by him over the years,” he said.

Ben James coached alongside Hall at Lincoln High School.

“This is exactly what Jamie wants, his friends, family, his fellow coaches, former players all together just speaking gods name for him,” he said.

The candles inspired hope for a miracle.

“Looking at the candle, I’m like we’re reigniting that light right now, the light in god, the light in coach. I know he feels that right now,” James said.

Family friends say the search has been put on a 24-hour hold. Hall’s son Michael will be going out with a boat search crew on a nearby lake.

