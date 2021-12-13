Advertisement

Styx coming to Tallahassee in Feb. 2022

Tommy Shaw, of Styx, performs on stage at Verizon Wireless Amphitheater on Saturday, June,18,...
Tommy Shaw, of Styx, performs on stage at Verizon Wireless Amphitheater on Saturday, June,18, 2018, in Alpharetta, GA. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)(Paul R. Giunta | Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Legendary rock band Styx is coming to Tallahassee in Feb. 2022 as part of its world tour. The concert is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Tucker Center’s box office and website.

For the concert, Styx will pull from over four decades of barn-burning chart hits, joyous singalongs and hard-driving deep cuts, the press release says.

The six-man group is entering its second decade of averaging more than 100 shows a year, the release says.

Styx’s newest studio album “Crash of the Crown” includes themes of hope, survival and prosperity, according to the release. The record was written before the coronavirus pandemic and recorded during the trying times, the release says.

The band’s 17th album dropped on June 18, 2021, and is available on vinyl, CD and digital platforms.

“Absolutely no obstacles were going to get in the way of how we approached creating this album,” singer and guitarist Tommy Shaw said. “And everything came out exactly the way we wanted to hear it.”

For updates on Tucker Center events, follow the venue’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

