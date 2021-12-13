Tallahassee police arrest man suspected in 8 armed robberies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 29-year-old Monticello man is a suspect of eight recent armed robberies in Tallahassee, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Tallahassee Police Department.

The affidavit gives a similar description for all of the robberies Deon’tae Jefferson is suspected in since Dec. 3: A dark, older model four-door sedan with a driver inside waits for the suspects to finish the robberies and get in the car before leaving the scene. TPD described the suspects as two black men in their twenties, one around 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build and another with a heavier build who’s around 5 feet 6 inches tall, the affidavit says.

Investigators say the suspects wore COVID-19 type face masks and the hoods of their sweatshirts while using black, semiautomatic handguns to stick up the stores, according to the affidavit.

The robberies happened at the following times and places:

Dec. 3, 2021, 8:56 p.m. — Citgo gas station, 4382 Crawfordville Road

Dec. 5, 2021, 10:52 p.m. — Seminole Discount Liquor, 1917 West Pensacola St.

Dec. 5, 2021, 11:15 p.m. — Marathon gas station, 2752 West Pensacola St.

Dec. 5, 2021, 11:28 p.m. — IGA Express, 1922 Lake Bradford Road

Dec. 9, 2021, 9:51 p.m. — A to Z Liquor, 1312 West Tennessee St.

Dec. 9, 2021, 10:06 p.m. — Exxon Express, 1602 West Tharpe St.

Dec. 9, 2021, 11:41 p.m. — Campus Edge, 695 West Virginia St.

Dec. 10, 2021, 12:04 a.m. — Gulf Gas, 2415 Jackson Bluff Road

When reviewing surveillance video from the A to Z Liquor robbery, a TPD detective determined the suspect vehicle was a 2000 to 2005 black Honda Civic with severe paint fading around the vehicle. The video also showed a driver, passenger and at least one back seat passenger in the car, the affidavit says.

Another TPD detective found a car matching the suspect vehicle’s description in the license plate recognition database: a 2004 Honda Civic with Florida tag Z957XQ, according to the affidavit.

Around 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, the license plate recognition camera at 1100 South Magnolia Drive was triggered when the same car arrived back in Tallahassee, the affidavit says. Officers stopped the car at West Tennessee Street and High Road and arrested Jefferson, who was driving at the time, according to the affidavit.

Once police executed a search warrant on the Civic, they found evidence to charge Jefferson in four of the robberies, including clothing worn during the crimes and items stolen from certain stores, the affidavit says.

Jefferson was taken to the Leon County Jail, the document says. TPD’s investigation into the robberies is ongoing to confirm Jefferson’s involvement in them and to identify the other suspects in the case.

