Advertisement

Tallahassee police arrest man suspected in 8 armed robberies

Deon'tae Jefferson is the suspect of eight December robberies in Tallahassee.
Deon'tae Jefferson is the suspect of eight December robberies in Tallahassee.(Leon County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 29-year-old Monticello man is a suspect of eight recent armed robberies in Tallahassee, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Tallahassee Police Department.

The affidavit gives a similar description for all of the robberies Deon’tae Jefferson is suspected in since Dec. 3: A dark, older model four-door sedan with a driver inside waits for the suspects to finish the robberies and get in the car before leaving the scene. TPD described the suspects as two black men in their twenties, one around 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build and another with a heavier build who’s around 5 feet 6 inches tall, the affidavit says.

Investigators say the suspects wore COVID-19 type face masks and the hoods of their sweatshirts while using black, semiautomatic handguns to stick up the stores, according to the affidavit.

The robberies happened at the following times and places:

  • Dec. 3, 2021, 8:56 p.m. — Citgo gas station, 4382 Crawfordville Road
  • Dec. 5, 2021, 10:52 p.m. — Seminole Discount Liquor, 1917 West Pensacola St.
  • Dec. 5, 2021, 11:15 p.m. — Marathon gas station, 2752 West Pensacola St.
  • Dec. 5, 2021, 11:28 p.m. — IGA Express, 1922 Lake Bradford Road
  • Dec. 9, 2021, 9:51 p.m. — A to Z Liquor, 1312 West Tennessee St.
  • Dec. 9, 2021, 10:06 p.m. — Exxon Express, 1602 West Tharpe St.
  • Dec. 9, 2021, 11:41 p.m. — Campus Edge, 695 West Virginia St.
  • Dec. 10, 2021, 12:04 a.m. — Gulf Gas, 2415 Jackson Bluff Road

When reviewing surveillance video from the A to Z Liquor robbery, a TPD detective determined the suspect vehicle was a 2000 to 2005 black Honda Civic with severe paint fading around the vehicle. The video also showed a driver, passenger and at least one back seat passenger in the car, the affidavit says.

Another TPD detective found a car matching the suspect vehicle’s description in the license plate recognition database: a 2004 Honda Civic with Florida tag Z957XQ, according to the affidavit.

Around 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, the license plate recognition camera at 1100 South Magnolia Drive was triggered when the same car arrived back in Tallahassee, the affidavit says. Officers stopped the car at West Tennessee Street and High Road and arrested Jefferson, who was driving at the time, according to the affidavit.

Once police executed a search warrant on the Civic, they found evidence to charge Jefferson in four of the robberies, including clothing worn during the crimes and items stolen from certain stores, the affidavit says.

Jefferson was taken to the Leon County Jail, the document says. TPD’s investigation into the robberies is ongoing to confirm Jefferson’s involvement in them and to identify the other suspects in the case.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Tornado outbreak kills Tallahassee father and son, another father still missing
A man died of gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in rural Leon County, according to a press...
Saturday morning shooting takes a life in rural Leon County
Shooting incident at Prime Time restaurant.
TPD investigating shooting at Prime Time Restaurant
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Pedestrian hit and killed in Leon County

Latest News

The Tallahassee Police Department says an adult male has been taken to the hospital with life...
TPD: Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following single-vehicle crash
Christmas came early for about 60 families in Thomasville for the annual Wander With a First...
Thomas County officials hold Wander With a First Responder to help families in need
Praying for a miracle: More than 100 people gathered Monday to pray for the search for Jamie...
‘Pray for a miracle’: Tallahassee residents join family, friends of missing man in Tennessee to pray over search for him
Relief workers and power crews from North Florida and South Georgia are among those on the...
American Red Cross in Tallahassee deploys volunteers to assist with tornado relief efforts
Christmas came early for seniors at the Elder Care Day Stay in Tallahassee.
Tallahassee-based company delivers Christmas gifts to seniors at Elder Care Day Stay