Advertisement

Tallahassee-based company delivers Christmas gifts to seniors at Elder Care Day Stay

Christmas came early for seniors at the Elder Care Day Stay in Tallahassee.
Christmas came early for seniors at the Elder Care Day Stay in Tallahassee.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Christmas came early for seniors at the Elder Care Day Stay in Tallahassee.

The Tallahassee-based company ISF Inc. delivered the presents to 17 seniors on Monday.

Many seniors told WCTV although they received their gifts early, they still plan on opening their presents on Christmas day.

The seniors were able to make a list of the items they wanted and the staff at ISF Inc. picked out and wrapped the gifts.

One senior said she was thankful that the company thought of them for the holidays.

“I’m very excited, this is a beautiful comforter set,” said Barbara Biscee.

Meanwhile ISF president, Jonathan Conrad said he’s glad they were able to spread some holiday cheer.

“This is an opportunity to give back to the community,” he explained. “Our elders have been locked away for two years now and it’s really the opportunity to be able to give them not only gifts, but also time and just share with them some stories and laughter, it’s just a good opportunity to give back to them and bring some joy to the holiday season.”

Conrad said seeing the joy on the seniors’ faces was heartwarming.

He said ISF Inc. will match all the money used to purchase the gifts as a lump sum donation to Elder Care Services.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Tornado outbreak kills Tallahassee father and son, another father still missing
A man died of gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in rural Leon County, according to a press...
Saturday morning shooting takes a life in rural Leon County
Shooting incident at Prime Time restaurant.
TPD investigating shooting at Prime Time Restaurant
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Pedestrian hit and killed in Leon County
Deon'tae Jefferson is the suspect of eight December robberies in Tallahassee.
Tallahassee police arrest man suspected in 8 armed robberies

Latest News

The Tallahassee Police Department says an adult male has been taken to the hospital with life...
TPD: Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following single-vehicle crash
Christmas came early for about 60 families in Thomasville for the annual Wander With a First...
Thomas County officials hold Wander With a First Responder to help families in need
Praying for a miracle: More than 100 people gathered Monday to pray for the search for Jamie...
‘Pray for a miracle’: Tallahassee residents join family, friends of missing man in Tennessee to pray over search for him
Relief workers and power crews from North Florida and South Georgia are among those on the...
American Red Cross in Tallahassee deploys volunteers to assist with tornado relief efforts