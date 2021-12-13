Tallahassee-based company delivers Christmas gifts to seniors at Elder Care Day Stay

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Christmas came early for seniors at the Elder Care Day Stay in Tallahassee.

The Tallahassee-based company ISF Inc. delivered the presents to 17 seniors on Monday.

Many seniors told WCTV although they received their gifts early, they still plan on opening their presents on Christmas day.

The seniors were able to make a list of the items they wanted and the staff at ISF Inc. picked out and wrapped the gifts.

One senior said she was thankful that the company thought of them for the holidays.

“I’m very excited, this is a beautiful comforter set,” said Barbara Biscee.

Meanwhile ISF president, Jonathan Conrad said he’s glad they were able to spread some holiday cheer.

“This is an opportunity to give back to the community,” he explained. “Our elders have been locked away for two years now and it’s really the opportunity to be able to give them not only gifts, but also time and just share with them some stories and laughter, it’s just a good opportunity to give back to them and bring some joy to the holiday season.”

Conrad said seeing the joy on the seniors’ faces was heartwarming.

He said ISF Inc. will match all the money used to purchase the gifts as a lump sum donation to Elder Care Services.

