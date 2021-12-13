Advertisement

TPD investigating shooting at Prime Time Restaurant

Shooting incident at Prime Time restaurant.
Shooting incident at Prime Time restaurant.(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are investigating a shooting at a popular Tallahassee restaurant and bar.

According to scene video, TPD cars and ambulances responded to the scene on the 1900 block of West Tennessee Street around 9:15 Sunday night.

In a Sunday night news release, a TPD spokesperson confirmed officers discovered a man suffering from non life-threatening injuries in the parking lot.

TPD asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak with an officer to call TPD at 850-891-4200.

