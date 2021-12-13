TPD investigating shooting at Prime Time Restaurant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are investigating a shooting at a popular Tallahassee restaurant and bar.

According to scene video, TPD cars and ambulances responded to the scene on the 1900 block of West Tennessee Street around 9:15 Sunday night.

In a Sunday night news release, a TPD spokesperson confirmed officers discovered a man suffering from non life-threatening injuries in the parking lot.

TPD asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak with an officer to call TPD at 850-891-4200.

