UPDATE: Arrest warrant issued, search active for murder suspect who escaped Sunland Center

Chief Hayes Baggett says his department has been actively searching for Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera since 7:30 a.m. Friday.(Marianna Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department says it now has an arrest warrant for the murder suspect who escaped the Sunland Center on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

MPD says Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera’s whereabouts are still unknown. The arrest warrant charged Ortiz-Rivera with escaping a court-ordered program. Additionally, the circuit court judge in Broward County also signed an arrest warrant for Ortiz-Rivera’s original murder charge, the crime for which he was placed at Sunland in the first place, the press release says.

MPD says if you see Ortiz-Rivera, contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

“Do not approach Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera as he has the potential to be dangerous,” MPD’s release says.

Investigators are actively following leads in this case for Ortiz-Rivera’s capture.

The Sunland Center is operated by the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, or APD. A spokesperson for this state agency said APD was seeking to have Ortiz-Rivera returned to a more secure placement, with a hearing scheduled for January.

Ortiz-Rivera is a Hispanic man with a full beard, around 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs roughly 220 pounds, according to police. MPD does not have a description of his clothing at this time.

You can read WCTV’s original story on the escape at this link.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

