Wakulla County deputies investigating suspicious death

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a suspicious death on Purify Bay Road. According to deputies, WCSO was notified about a body lying in the middle of the road around 1:24 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.

“Deputies quickly responded to the scene and pronounced the individual deceased shortly after arrival,” the press release says.

WCSO detectives and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are actively investigating the case. Because of the nature of the investigation, WCSO is not releasing more information at this time.

If you have any information for deputies, reach out to the sheriff’s office main line at 850-745-7100 or tip line at 850-745-7190.

