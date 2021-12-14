Advertisement

$1M bond set for man accused of punching someone over parking spot

By Jesse Brooks and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – A man was arrested and another is recovering after a verbal argument in a Louisiana parking lot turned violent.

According to witnesses, the dispute began over a parking spot.

WVUE says a video being shared over social media shows a man identified by police as Richard Suarez arguing with several women after he parked in the emergency lane outside of a busy shopping center.

The video goes on to show another man intervening and exchanging words with Suarez, then disappear behind a vehicle.

Police believe that’s when Suarez hit the unidentified man who is seen falling to the concrete.

Suarez ran away, but officers tracked him down at a Veteran’s Affairs hospital and arrested him on suspicion of battery.

A judge set Suarez’s bond at $1 million.

“This generated a lot of social media and people want an immediate resolution, but they need to be assured that police will take care of it and let this play out,” Chief Todd Schliem said.

Schliem believes the victim has been released from the hospital, and witnesses say he was communicative when ambulances took him away from the scene.

Suarez is currently being held in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Tornado outbreak kills Tallahassee father and son, another father still missing
Deon'tae Jefferson is the suspect of eight December robberies in Tallahassee.
Tallahassee police arrest man suspected in 8 armed robberies
Shooting incident at Prime Time restaurant.
TPD investigating shooting at Prime Time Restaurant
The Tallahassee Police Department says an adult male has been taken to the hospital with life...
TPD: Man dies following single-vehicle crash on Parsons Rest
Praying for a miracle: More than 100 people gathered Monday to pray for the search for Jamie...
‘Pray for a miracle’: Tallahassee residents join family, friends of missing man in Tennessee to pray over search for him

Latest News

County Commission approves Citizens' North Monroe Corridor Task Force recommendations
Leon County Commission approves Citizens’ North Monroe Corridor Task Force recommendations
County Commission to consider draft ordinances on camping, solicitation, indecent exposure
Leon County Commission votes to draft ordinances on issues related to homelessness
People walk through a partially flooded homeless encampment at Riverwalk Park in Santa Cruz,...
Powerful storm drenches Southern California with heavy rain
Tornado-devastated Kentucky may take years to rebuild.
Tornado-devastated Kentucky may take years to rebuild
Fans and members of the media take pictures as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms...
Warriors’ Stephen Curry breaks the NBA career 3-point record