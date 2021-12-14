Art Myers retirement special airing Thursday at noon, final farewell tour stop at WCTV on Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Longtime WCTV anchor Art Myers is retiring this Friday, Dec. 17. Before Art’s big day, WCTV will air a special broadcast at noon Thursday, Dec. 16, recapping and showing highlights from his 37-year career.

Following Signing Off: A Farewell to Art Myers, Art will bring the news to North Florida and South Georgia in his final broadcast at noon Friday, Dec. 17.

Also on Friday, WCTV will host the final stop of Art’s Tasty Farewell Tour. Come join the fun in our parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1801 Halstead Boulevard in Tallahassee! Art will be passing out more free mugs with his likeness, so you can keep waking up with him even when it’s all said and done.

There will be two food trucks giving out free meals set up in the WCTV parking lot during that time. You’ll have the chance to say goodbye and reminisce with Art before and after his very last show.

📺SIGNING OFF: A Farewell to Art Myers is airing this Thursday at Noon! Then tune in Friday at noon for his final broadcast. Make sure to share some of your favorite memories and well wishes in the comment section! Posted by WCTV.tv on Monday, December 13, 2021

