Colquitt Co. Schools remembers longtime employees killed in fatal crash

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County School District is mourning the loss of three of its longtime employees.

A weekend crash claimed the lives of Randy, Carol and David Saturday.

The school system said David and Randy taught well over 12,000 students during their careers, and Carol impacted thousands of employees during her time with the district.

Randy was a teacher at Willie J. Williams Middle School.

Carol, also Randy’s wife, was a retired employee who worked most of her career in the district office in the payroll department and David was a retired teacher who was subbing at C.A. Gray Junior High this fall.

The district said because of the relationships that they built with so many people, they are providing assistance to those who are grieving.

The school system is asking that the Colquitt County community and surrounding communities keep the Saturday family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

