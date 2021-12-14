Florida state workers to finish 2021 with back-to-back 4-day weekends, DeSantis says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — State workers will get a little extra time to celebrate the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Saturday this year, many businesses will honor the holiday on Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31. On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that state offices will also close on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 30th.

He said the extra two days allow state employees to spend more time with their families.

