Florida state workers to finish 2021 with back-to-back 4-day weekends, DeSantis says

FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — State workers will get a little extra time to celebrate the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Saturday this year, many businesses will honor the holiday on Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31. On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that state offices will also close on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 30th.

He said the extra two days allow state employees to spend more time with their families.

