Former Florida Elections Commission general counsel pleads guilty to distribution of child porn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The former general counsel for the Florida Elections Commission has pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child porn, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida.

According to the press release, 59-year-old Eric Lipman of Tallahassee was part of a Mega.NZ group chat that distributed, received, possessed and discussed child porn images and videos. Mega.NZ was an internet cloud storage and file hosting service based in New Zealand, the release says.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Lipman did this between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11, 2021. The release says Lipman conspired with members of the group chat to spread and receive child porn “for the benefit of other like-minded participants.”

The materials found on Lipman’s electronic devices involved prepubescent minors, as well as minors under the age of 12, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

WCTV’s previous reporting indicates Lipman was initially arrested on 11 counts of possession of child porn by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office before the U.S. Attorney’s Office indicted him.

For each charge, Lipman faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, and a minimum sentence of five years, the release says. After his prison sentence, Lipman would be under supervised release from five years to life, the release says.

The sentencing hearing for Lipman is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 18, 2022, at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee.

The case resulted from an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the release says.

