FSU Ladies Ultimate set to compete at nationals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s Ladies Ultimate team is heading all the way to California this week to compete in the national tournament for the second time in school history.

The club squad took down Florida to qualify for this COVID makeup national tournament. Both players and coaches say this is a dream come true.

“Playing with the people I care about and for the school I love,” player and grad student Lindsi Allman said. “It’s gonna be amazing and I’ve worked so hard for this I’ve kind of dreamed of since I was a freshman in college so it’ll probably be one of the best moments of my life.”

“I’m very proud of them for coming out they’ve been coming out on the weekends, the weekdays and not really having to encourage them at all,” coach Chance York said. “They want to play frisbee. They want to come out and progress.”

If you would like to make a donation to the Ultimate Seminole Ladies, follow this link.

