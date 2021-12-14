FSU, Norvell verbally agree to one-year contract extension

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University has announced they and head football coach Mike Norvell have verbally agreed to a one-year contract extension.

The extension places Norvell under contract with FSU through the 2026 season.

“I am incredibly thankful to the board of trustees, President McCullough, David Coburn and Michael Alford for their support of our climb,” Norvell said. “Because of the investments they have continued to make in the personnel and infrastructure supporting our program, our current roster will continue to develop alongside the future Seminoles who will be joining us in the coming days. This is an exciting time to be part of the Florida State program, and there are great days ahead.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Over his first two seasons with FSU, Norvell is 8-13, including going 5-7 this past year.

