Instagram post about weapon at Leon High reported to police

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County School district says police are investigating after an anonymous Instagram post about a weapon at Leon High School was brought to the district’s attention.

Principal Micahel Bryan sent an email to Leon High parents around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding the post.

“The Leon County Sherriff’s Office, school district officials, and school officials have been investigating this post as thoroughly as possible,” the email said. “Currently, there is no threat to students or staff at Leon High School.”

LCS spokesperson Chris Petley says the district learned about the Instagram post through Fortify Florida, an anonymous reporting app. Law enforcement was promptly notified to investigate further, Petley says.

“We continue to ask our students and staff say something if they see or hear something, and in this incident multiple people have used various channels to inform the district about this post,” Petley says. “Any student found to be in possession of a weapon on a school campus will be suspended and will also be immediately recommended for expulsion.”

