Advertisement

Man gets last text from mom as tornado hits Kentucky community

By 14 News Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man said he received a text from his mother shortly before she lost her life in a tornado.

It said, “I Love You.”

Billy West of Madisonville told WFIE it was the last communication he would ever have from her.

West said his mother, Marcia Hall, and her sister, Carol Grisham, were in Hall’s home when the tornado hit Dawson Springs Friday night.

He rushed to the neighborhood and saw that his mother’s house was gone, but he could not find her or his aunt until the next morning.

“We found them Saturday morning, probably 75-100 feet away from the house together,” West said.

West said the foundation was all that was left of the house, and a car was sitting where the kitchen was.

“I think sometimes, I think, ‘Mom, if y’all had just got in the car versus the house,’ she may have been here, but God only knows,” West said.

West’s brother and stepsister were standing over the rubble of their mother’s home, trying to process the same nightmare that so many families face in Kentucky after the tornado outbreak claimed the lives of more than 60 people.

The National Weather Service said the tornado that hit Dawson Springs caused EF-3 damage at a minimum.

Copyright 2021 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Tornado outbreak kills Tallahassee father and son, another father still missing
Shooting incident at Prime Time restaurant.
TPD investigating shooting at Prime Time Restaurant
Deon'tae Jefferson is the suspect of eight December robberies in Tallahassee.
Tallahassee police arrest man suspected in 8 armed robberies
The Tallahassee Police Department says an adult male has been taken to the hospital with life...
TPD: Man dies following single-vehicle crash on Parsons Rest
Praying for a miracle: More than 100 people gathered Monday to pray for the search for Jamie...
‘Pray for a miracle’: Tallahassee residents join family, friends of missing man in Tennessee to pray over search for him

Latest News

Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Former Florida Elections Commission general counsel pleads guilty to distribution of child porn
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
Omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines, study suggests
Video captures fire on I-10 after helicopter crash
Video captures fire on I-10 after helicopter crash
The House is expected to vote on whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows...
House debates holding Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe