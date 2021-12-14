Advertisement

Nearly 2 lbs. of meth found in Calhoun County drug bust

Curtis Tyrone Vickers, of Dothan, Alabama, was arrested and taken to the Calhoun County Jail on...
Curtis Tyrone Vickers, of Dothan, Alabama, was arrested and taken to the Calhoun County Jail on drug trafficking charges.(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says it found nearly two pounds of crystal meth during a drug bust on Monday.

According to CCSO, the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force and the Florida Highway Patrol helped the sheriff’s office with this “interdiction operation.”

Investigators had learned that a large quantity of crystal meth was being sent to a location in Calhoun County, the sheriff’s office says.

“Through the subsequent investigation, a suspect vehicle was identified,” CCSO’s Facebook post says.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and a Calhoun County K-9 gave a positive alert on it, CCSO says.

Deputies found 1.8 pounds of crystal meth, 2.2 grams of crack cocaine and “a quantity” of prepackaged fentanyl in the vehicle and on the suspect’s person.

Curtis Tyrone Vickers, of Dothan, Alabama, was arrested and taken to the Calhoun County Jail on the following charges:

  • Trafficking methamphetamine more than 200 grams
  • Possession of a schedule II substance with intent to sell (fentanyl)
  • Possession of a schedule II substance with intent to sell (crack cocaine)

On December 13, 2021, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task...

Posted by Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Tornado outbreak kills Tallahassee father and son, another father still missing
Shooting incident at Prime Time restaurant.
TPD investigating shooting at Prime Time Restaurant
Deon'tae Jefferson is the suspect of eight December robberies in Tallahassee.
Tallahassee police arrest man suspected in 8 armed robberies
The Tallahassee Police Department says an adult male has been taken to the hospital with life...
TPD: Man dies following single-vehicle crash on Parsons Rest
Praying for a miracle: More than 100 people gathered Monday to pray for the search for Jamie...
‘Pray for a miracle’: Tallahassee residents join family, friends of missing man in Tennessee to pray over search for him

Latest News

Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Former Florida Elections Commission general counsel pleads guilty to distribution of child porn
Generic logo for City of Tallahassee
Ransomware attack on national HR, payroll company impacting City of Tallahassee
Instagram post about weapon at Leon High reported to police
Before Art’s big day, WCTV will air a special broadcast at noon Thursday, Dec. 16, recapping...
Art Myers retirement special airing Thursday at noon, final farewell tour stop at WCTV on Friday