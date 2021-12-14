Ransomware attack on national HR, payroll company impacting City of Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee is among those impacted by a ransomware attack on UKG, whose Kronos systems are used by municipalities and companies nationwide to manage scheduling and payroll.

“UKG recently became aware of a ransomware incident that has disrupted the Kronos Private Cloud, which houses solutions used by a limited number of our customers,” a UKG spokesperson told WCTV.

The City of Tallahassee’s communications director confirmed to WCTV the outage impacts all city employees, and while it will impact scheduling and employees’ timekeeping process, it will not affect the city’s payroll. The spokesperson went on to say the city doesn’t use UKG’s services for its payroll.

A Dec. 13 memo obtained by WCTV says the city asked employees “to be patient and understanding while this issue is being addressed.”

Another Dec. 13 email from the city’s Director of Financial Services to “all mailboxes” says “Kronos Cloud (Kronos Timekeeping and Telestaff) has been down since Saturday. We have not yet been provided an ETA for the system to be brought back up.”

The email indicates the city is working on backup plans for handling timekeeping in the coming weeks.

WCTV has reached out to the city on how it plans to handle scheduling until service is restored.

UKG posted an update on the ransomware attack on its website early Tuesday morning. It answers many commonly asked questions and indicated “it may take up to several weeks to fully restore system availability.”

The UKG website shows a list of national customers including Tesla, Marriott, Aramark, Waste Management and others. We are reaching out to several local companies on that list to see if they are among those impacted by the Kronos Private Cloud attack.

“We recognize the seriousness of the issue and have mobilized all available resources to support our customers and are working diligently to restore the affected services,” UKG said.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.