Ransomware attack on national HR company will not impact payroll, says City of Tallahassee

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A ransom attack on a national HR company is disrupting timekeeping for the City of Tallahassee, affecting every department; from police to fire to utilities.

The city says the attack will not affect payroll but it does impact scheduling for the police and fire departments.

The hacked company, UKG Solutions, operates a timekeeping software called Kronos, which is used by all city employees.

Thomas Vaugn, Chief Information Security Officer for the city, said Kronos is used specifically for timekeeping.

“Our payroll is actually a separate system,” Vaugn said. “So one of the first things I want to point out is that there are no impacts to the payroll of employees. They will get paid on time and that will be normal.”

Vaugn said the police and fire departments have both implemented alternative systems for scheduling.

“Those processes are already in place,” he said. “And as far as we can tell, there are no interruptions based on that. The good thing to point out here is that this does not impact the city’s ability to provide services and public safety--the fire department, the police department, are both operating normally at this point.”

Vaughn also said all city employees are now using an old system of timekeeping, so their hours are still being logged.

UKG Solutions says it’s still working to determine whether any data has been compromised due to the ransom attack. The City of Tallahassee’s cybersecurity team has not detected any ransomware within its system.

