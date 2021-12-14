Salvation Army of Valdosta to host Christmas feeding for the homeless

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time this year, the Salvation Army will be doing a community feeding on Christmas Day.

They wanted to help the homeless and those who really need a meal during the holidays.

After hearing the pleads for the need for it, they decided to host this new event.

Besides a hot meal, blankets and toiletries will also be provided.

”It feels great because we know that the holidays for homeless people can really be harder than a lot of other times because most businesses are closed and places, where they would normally go, aren’t available. And for those who are able to connect with their families, they can go home and connect during that time. But there’s a good majority of them they aren’t able to do that,” said Cpt. Chris Thomas, commanding officer.

They want to share some love and provide a “home-y” feel.

With festive food and a place to go on Christmas.

It’ll be from noon to 2 p.m. on Dec. 25th.

If it goes well, the Salvation Army plans to do it again next year.

