‘This is a great feeling’: Tallahassee family gifted home from Big Bend Habitat for Humanity ahead of holidays

A Tallahassee family was given the keys to their brand new home that was built for the 2021 Big Bend Habitat for Humanity “Women Build.”

This year’s build was sponsored by women in the community, United Way of the Big Bend, Lowes, and Wells Fargo.

After hours of labor to build the home, Keyria Collins and her son and daughter can now call their house, home.

“This is a great feeling,” said Collins.

Collins told WCTV becoming a homeowner has always been a dream. Her family even put in the work to help build the home from scratch.

“As I got into it, it was just like you’re doing it. You’re working on your own home, this is going to be a great experience and hand on build my own house,” said Collins.

Her family’s new three bedroom, two bathroom home was built through Big Bend’s Habitat for Humanity.

Executive director, Antoine Wright said construction began on the home in March, but came with a fair share of challenges brought on by the pandemic, including cost spikes.

“So two by fours went from $2.50 to almost $6 or $7,” explained Wright. “So we really saw some increased costs on the actual materials on this home as well as labor.”

Wright said despite the challenges, handing over the keys to Keyria and her family made it all worthwhile.

“Handing over the keys is always my favorite part. It’s like the best Christmas present that you can ever give someone and especially hearing the kids and what it means to them, that is really significant,” said Wright.

Once Keyria and her children stepped inside their new home, there was a special surprise from Second Harvest.

Second Harvest gifted the family ‘kick-start’ kits that includes ingredients for a first meal at home, pantry items, as well as cleaning supplies and personal items.

Keyria and her family said they are grateful to have a place to call home just in time for the holidays.

“I’ve always wanted the yard. I always wanted the white gate, I always wanted the trampoline and I’ve just been waiting for my time and here it is,” she said.

Habitat for Humanity said Keyria will close on her home on December 17th.

The land on which the home was built was given to Big Bend Habitat for Humanity as a donation by Horace Sneed.

The organization is always looking for partners and sponsors, as well as volunteers for their next build.

