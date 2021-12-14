Thomas County officials hold Wander With a First Responder to help families in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Christmas came early for about 60 families in Thomasville for the annual Wander With a First Responder event on Monday.

Through fundraising, local law enforcement and first responder agencies raised thousands of dollars for the holidays and now that money is going directly to families in need for Christmas.

Whether it’s toys, electronics or something for the whole family, 60 kids were chosen as candidates in this year’s shop with a cop and first responder event and offered a holiday shopping spree.

Each child has been gifted a $100 gift card to purchase anything they’d like for Christmas, along with boxes of food to take home and a special banquet.

Officials say this program helps families that might be experiencing a difficult time during the holidays, also alleviating the stress off choosing between gifts and bills.

And, for one participant, it was a chance to hang out with first responders.

“I was happy because I’ve never been a part of this event,” said Jashan Daniels, one of this year’s participants. “I’ve been a part of other events. I’ve never been a part of this one. So, I was happy.”

Daniels says he’s had his eye on a hoverboard for a while so that’s his main priority, along with some snacks to take home to his family.

