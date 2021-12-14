TPD: Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following single-vehicle crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says an adult male has been taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in the 2700 block of Parsons Rest.

TPD says motorists are urged to avoid the area as the investigation at the scene remains ongoing.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently working a single vehicle crash in the 2700 block of Parsons Rest. One... Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Monday, December 13, 2021

This is a developing story. We will update it once more information is released.

