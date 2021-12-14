TPD: Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following single-vehicle crash
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says an adult male has been taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in the 2700 block of Parsons Rest.
TPD says motorists are urged to avoid the area as the investigation at the scene remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. We will update it once more information is released.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.