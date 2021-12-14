TPD: Pedestrian taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit on Mahan Drive
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Mahan Drive near the intersection of Capital Circle NE.
TPD says the pedestrian, an unidentified adult man, sustained life-threatening injuries and has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area. TPD says one westbound lane on Mahan Dr. remains open at this time.
