TPD: Pedestrian taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit on Mahan Drive

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Mahan Drive near the intersection of Capital Circle NE.

TPD says the pedestrian, an unidentified adult man, sustained life-threatening injuries and has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently working a traffic crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Mahan Drive...

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. TPD says one westbound lane on Mahan Dr. remains open at this time.

