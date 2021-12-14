Tuesday marks 1 year of COVID vaccine arriving in Ga.

ATLANTA (WALB) - Tuesday marks one year since the first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Peach State.

Since arriving in Georgia, more than 6 million Georgians have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine, nearly 5.5 million Georgians are fully vaccinated and 1.2 Georgians have gotten booster doses, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

“Countless lives have been saved thanks to the COVID vaccine,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “A year ago, the vaccine couldn’t come soon enough – it gave us hope and a path out of the pandemic. People were anxious and lining up to get their shot.”

Currently, the Delta variant is responsible for more than 99% of new COVID cases in Georgia, primarily in unvaccinated individuals, according to the health department. Currently, there are five reported cases of Omicron variant in Georgia, but the state health department said that number is expected to increase.

“Scientists are still studying Omicron to determine the severity of illness it may cause and how vaccines will hold up against it,” the Georgia Department of Public Health said in a release.

All Georgians 5 and older are eligible for vaccination. Booster vaccine doses are recommended for adults 18 and older who completed their first series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or two months ago for J&J vaccine.

“Our COVID vaccines are safe and effective and can prevent severe illness and death from COVID,” said Toomey. “If you are someone who wanted to ‘wait and see’ about the vaccine, please don’t wait any longer. As long as people are not vaccinated, COVID will continue to spread, and variants will continue to emerge.”

