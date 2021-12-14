Advertisement

Valdosta St. to provide fan buses to Texas for national title game

((Source: WALB))
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
VALODSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta State University is providing charter buses for fans to the Blazers’ Division II national championship game in McKinney, Texas.

VSU says buses will be leaving from Valdosta and Atlanta:

  • Bus 1: Departs Valdosta at 1 a.m. on Saturday, December 18 and departs McKinney at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. Expected to arrive back in Valdosta on Dec. 19 at 4:30 p.m.
  • Bus 2: Departs Atlanta at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 and departs McKinney at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. Expected to arrive back in Atlanta at 1 p.m. on Dec. 19

VSU says the cost is $75 for students ($55 plus $20 for a ticket), and $145 for faculty/staff, alumni and VSU supporters ($125 + $20).

The university also has a Friday night pep rally, pre-game tailgate and other events scheduled for the weekend.

For more information on bus transportation and weekend information, click here.

