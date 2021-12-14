Advertisement

What pandemic? Miami airport sets Thanksgiving travel record

People walk outside of the Miami Beach Convention Center after being cleared by a COVID-19...
People walk outside of the Miami Beach Convention Center after being cleared by a COVID-19 health check during the VIP preview of Art Basel Miami Beach, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say Miami International Airport is finally seeing more passengers than it served before the pandemic.

Some 3.9 million passengers passed through security in November, up from 3.7 million ticketed passengers in November 2019.

Airport officials cite the Thanksgiving holiday, travel restrictions being lifted on non-U.S. citizens and the return of Miami Art Week.

Travel industry consultant Gary Deel in Orlando says there’s still a “fair amount of apprehension among travelers who are scientifically literate.”

Overall Florida had 32.5 million visitors from July to September.

The tourism rebound comes with a new surge in hospitalizations from COVID-19, which has already killed about 800,000 people in the U.S. alone.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Tornado outbreak kills Tallahassee father and son, another father still missing
Shooting incident at Prime Time restaurant.
TPD investigating shooting at Prime Time Restaurant
Deon'tae Jefferson is the suspect of eight December robberies in Tallahassee.
Tallahassee police arrest man suspected in 8 armed robberies
The Tallahassee Police Department says an adult male has been taken to the hospital with life...
TPD: Man dies following single-vehicle crash on Parsons Rest
Praying for a miracle: More than 100 people gathered Monday to pray for the search for Jamie...
‘Pray for a miracle’: Tallahassee residents join family, friends of missing man in Tennessee to pray over search for him

Latest News

Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Former Florida Elections Commission general counsel pleads guilty to distribution of child porn
Curtis Tyrone Vickers, of Dothan, Alabama, was arrested and taken to the Calhoun County Jail on...
Nearly 2 lbs. of meth found in Calhoun County drug bust
Generic logo for City of Tallahassee
Ransomware attack on national HR, payroll company impacting City of Tallahassee
Instagram post about weapon at Leon High reported to police
Before Art’s big day, WCTV will air a special broadcast at noon Thursday, Dec. 16, recapping...
Art Myers retirement special airing Thursday at noon, final farewell tour stop at WCTV on Friday