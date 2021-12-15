‘All Rattlers go to heaven’: FAMU honors former president Walter L. Smith during memorial service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University continues to mourn the passing of former president Walter L. Smith.

Dr. Smith served as the seventh president of FAMU from 1978 to 1985.

During his tenure as president, he moved FAMU from seven colleges to 11 colleges within the university, as well as expanded the athletic program to where it is today.

Many current and former Rattlers said during the service that Dr. Smith will be missed.

“All Rattlers go to heaven. And we know he is right there next to Dr. Humphries sharing fish stories,” said Tallahassee city commissioner, Dianne Williams Cox.

“I’ll see you on the other side my friend, rest in peace,” said Congressman Al Lawson.

Current FAMU president, Dr. Larry Robinson, said Dr. Smith started the university’s first PHD program in pharmacy. Dr. Smith was also a part of the early stages of the development of a partnership between FAMU and FSU for their college of engineering.

Dr. Smith even FAMU’s architecture building named after him.

“So he was sort of ahead of the curve, so to speak. He understood very well that if Florida was going be the best state that it could be, educating African Americans was going to have to be part of that,” explained Dr. Robinson.

But Dr. Smith came from humble beginnings. He dropped out of high school and served in U.S. Army before getting back to his education.

“They should realize that he is a person that got a GED, barely getting through that high school and wound out with a PHD and wound up bring the president of Florida A&M University,” said Dr. Robinson.

Robinson said Dr. Smith’s accomplishments should serve as a blue print that FAMU students can accomplish their dreams.

He said a piece of advice from Dr. Smith that will always stay with him is, “the fight continues.”

“And it’s always going to be a fight, because you’re fighting for something that’s very, very important: the education of our students and communities that are still under represented in a variety of ways. So you just have to stay in that fight,” said Dr. Robinson.

Dr. Smith was a former athlete himself and was a huge supporter of FAMU athletics.

Speakers credit him for the expansion of Bragg Memorial stadium and remembered watching football games with Dr. Smith.

They said a phrase that Dr. Smith would always say is: “stick the venom in him.”

Smith passed away late November at the age of 86.

