Allison Christmas Spectacular celebrates year 14 with their most lights yet

The Allison Christmas Spectacular boasts their Christmas lights for the 14th straight year.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For one Gadsden County family, from Thanksgiving to New Years they welcome thousands of people to their home for what they call a spectacular light show.

Hundreds of thousands of lights dancing in unison-to bring joy to those looking to experience the holiday cheer.

The Allison Christmas spectacular is back for year 14 and this year they say it’s bigger and better than ever.

It takes a year of planning for the Allison family to put their magical light show together. The setup, starting as early as July to ensure everything works properly.

“That gives me a good few weeks to get all the programming and the testing done that way we’re not scrambling around last minute and we can actually enjoy the week of thanksgiving and not be stressed out or freaking out,” Allison Christmas Spectacular’s Daniel Allison.

The Allisons say people from as far as New York state visit their home to check out the display.

“So people travel and they let us know hey we are on the way, we’re from, wherever, and we’re making this trip to come see you guys every single year,” exclaimed Allison.

This year’s show boasting a record 267,400 lights with every single one planned out with viewers in mind.

“We envision what it’s going to look like when the people come by and how they shout and how they clap and how they sing along to the music,” explained Allison Christmas Spectacular’s Kevin Allison. “So that just motivates us to pull all these lights up because we look forward to the day when the lights come out.”

The family says they never want to lose sight of the reason for the season and hopes their show displays that message.

“We have a cross at the end of the driveway that is the only thing that isn’t synched up to the music you know and that’s why we do it, right there,” shared Allison.

Now the Allison family says they have even bigger plans for year 15 and 2022 and say you might even find them or tv screens so look out for them.

The family is also collecting food to give to families in need and have already collected over 200 pounds of food.

The Allison Christmas Spectacular happens every night until new years from 6pm to 10pm.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

