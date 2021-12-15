Blazer fans send off football team ahead of national title game

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Sending them off in style: Valdosta State Blazer fans took to the streets to cheer on the Blazer football team Tuesday as they made their way to the airport ahead of their sixth national title appearance.

The team is hopeful the support will help them land a big win and the fans are hungry for a national title.

A win on Saturday would be the first title since VSU’s undefeated run to a championship in 2018.

Fans met the team as they loaded up the buses and could be seen chanting, cheering and wishing the Blazers the best of luck as they make their way to McKinney, Texas for a chance to win their fifth Division II national championship.

Patterson Street saw dozens of fans on both sides of the road showing their support for a team that came up just short in 2019 and had their season canceled due to COVID-19 last year.

Blazer Nation is hopeful this team can bring another championship home to Titletown.

“It means a lot because guess what, the Wildcats couldn’t do it, the Vikings couldn’t do it. So guess what, we got these Blazers and they’re going to bring it on home for us. Brooks County did it but this is the Blazers!” said Marida Denson Wolf, a former VSU faculty member

The Blazers take on Ferris State on Saturday at 9 p.m. from McKinney. The game can be seen on ESPNU.

