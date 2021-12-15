Florida State OC Kenny Dillingham is headed to Oregon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Noles247 has learned Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has accepted the same job at the University of Oregon. Newly hired head coach Dan Lanning has close ties to Dillingham and wasted no time pursuing him.

On Sunday, reports started to leak out that Oregon was considering Dillingham for the offensive coordinator position. On Wednesday, Noles247 can confirm that he has accepted and is headed to Eugene, Oregon. The deal is done.

Dillingham arrived at FSU from Auburn. He was hired on Dec. 19, 2019 on Mike Norvell’s original staff at FSU. Dillingham was an excellent recruiter during his time at FSU, having a hand in every offensive recruitment.

In his first season at Florida State, Dillingham guided four different starting quarterbacks, including two true freshmen, and adjusted the dynamic scheme to fit the strengths of each. It was only the second time in program history four different quarterbacks started at least one game in a season, and Tate Rodemaker and Chubba Purdy became only the fourth and fifth true freshman quarterbacks to start a game in program history.

Dillingham came to Tallahassee after serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Auburn in 2019, helping the Tigers to a 9-3 record and an invitation to the Outback Bowl. In his final game coordinating Auburn’s offense the Tigers scored 48 points in a win over No. 5 Alabama, the most points allowed by the Crimson Tide under head coach Nick Saban. The points total was the highest against any Alabama team since a five-overtime game in 2003 and the most allowed by the Crimson Tide in regulation since 1970.

Dillingham was also the lead recruiter for AJ Duffy, the country’s No. 8 quarterback prospect and the No. 120 overall recruit in this class.

