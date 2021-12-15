Advertisement

Florida State OC Kenny Dillingham is headed to Oregon

Kenny Dillingham
Kenny Dillingham(FSU Sports Information)
By Josh Newberg | Noles247
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Noles247 has learned Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has accepted the same job at the University of Oregon. Newly hired head coach Dan Lanning has close ties to Dillingham and wasted no time pursuing him.

On Sunday, reports started to leak out that Oregon was considering Dillingham for the offensive coordinator position. On Wednesday, Noles247 can confirm that he has accepted and is headed to Eugene, Oregon.  The deal is done.

Dillingham arrived at FSU from Auburn. He was hired on Dec. 19, 2019 on Mike Norvell’s original staff at FSU. Dillingham was an excellent recruiter during his time at FSU, having a hand in every offensive recruitment.

In his first season at Florida State, Dillingham guided four different starting quarterbacks, including two true freshmen, and adjusted the dynamic scheme to fit the strengths of each. It was only the second time in program history four different quarterbacks started at least one game in a season, and Tate Rodemaker and Chubba Purdy became only the fourth and fifth true freshman quarterbacks to start a game in program history.

Dillingham came to Tallahassee after serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Auburn in 2019, helping the Tigers to a 9-3 record and an invitation to the Outback Bowl. In his final game coordinating Auburn’s offense the Tigers scored 48 points in a win over No. 5 Alabama, the most points allowed by the Crimson Tide under head coach Nick Saban. The points total was the highest against any Alabama team since a five-overtime game in 2003 and the most allowed by the Crimson Tide in regulation since 1970.

Dillingham was also the lead recruiter for AJ Duffy, the country’s No. 8 quarterback prospect and the No. 120 overall recruit in this class.

Copyright 2021 Noles247. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says an adult male has been taken to the hospital with life...
TPD: Man dies following single-vehicle crash on Parsons Rest
Generic logo for City of Tallahassee
Ransomware attack on national HR, payroll company impacting City of Tallahassee
Praying for a miracle: More than 100 people gathered Monday to pray for the search for Jamie...
‘Pray for a miracle’: Tallahassee residents join family, friends of missing man in Tennessee to pray over search for him
Deon'tae Jefferson is the suspect of eight December robberies in Tallahassee.
Tallahassee police arrest man suspected in 8 armed robberies
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD: Pedestrian taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit on Mahan Drive

Latest News

Noles247 has learned that Alex Atkins will be promoted to offensive coordinator at Florida State.
Florida State to promote Alex Atkins to offensive coordinator
Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell speaks at the 2021 ACC Kickoff.
FSU, Norvell verbally agree to one-year contract extension
Florida State University’s Ladies Ultimate team is heading all the way to California this week...
FSU Ladies Ultimate set to compete at nationals
Florida State University’s Ladies Ultimate team is heading all the way to California this week...
FSU Ladies Ultimate set to compete at nationals