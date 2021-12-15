Florida State to promote Alex Atkins to offensive coordinator

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Noles247 has learned that Alex Atkins will be promoted to offensive coordinator at Florida State. Atkins fills the role left behind by Kenny Dillingham, who took the same job with Oregon earlier today.

Atkins will continue to serve as offensive line coach along with offensive coordinator. He fills the position that Dillingham has held at FSU for the past two seasons.

Atkins has experience calling plays. Atkins served as Charlotte’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2019 after three years as assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Tulane. He also has Division I experience at Georgia Southern, Chattanooga, Marshall and UT-Martin.

In 2019, Atkins coordinated an offense that led Charlotte to its first bowl game in program history as the team won seven games and was selected for the Bahamas Bowl. The 49ers allowed 1.62 sacks per game, tied for the 32nd-lowest average in the country, had their conference’s top rushing attack and ranked 32nd in FBS with an average of 203.0 yards per game, scored on 88.4 percent of their red zone possessions to tie for 35th in the nation, ranked 17th with an average of 14.10 yards per completion and ranked 24th with a time of possession average of 31:59 per game.

The Seminoles still have a spot remaining open on their coaching staff. The expectation is that FSU will hire a quarterback coach in the coming days/weeks ahead.

