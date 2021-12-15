Leon County Commission approves Citizens’ North Monroe Corridor Task Force recommendations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After six months of work, the Citizens’ North Monroe Corridor Task Force took its recommendations to the Leon County Commission.

The report is more than 60 pages long; it focused on corridor improvements, crime and human trafficking, and helping the homeless population.

“I feel very good about the tangible things the task force is recommending,” County Commissioner Rick Minor. “This isn’t the end, this is the beginning. There are a lot of first steps that need third or fourth steps.”

Task Force Member Marcus Thompkins told the Commission about the recommendations.

Thompkins asked for the Task Force to remain in effect to continue to push for change in the area. He asked for the group to continue to serve as a bridge to the community because of the substantial issues.

“It’s been my dream to be an agent of change,” Thompkins said. “It’s home. To see home being taken care of means a lot to me as a citizen.”

Thompkins was excited by the possibility of a Welcome Center.

“I learned from Commissioner Minor that that’s the most frequented entrance to Tallahassee and I think it would be great to like give a sense of what Tallahassee is about, where we’re from, maybe where we’re trying to go, who we are now, and just like a welcome home! Welcome to Tallahassee!” Thompkins said.

