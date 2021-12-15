Advertisement

Leon County Commission approves Citizens’ North Monroe Corridor Task Force recommendations

County Commission approves Citizens' North Monroe Corridor Task Force recommendations
County Commission approves Citizens' North Monroe Corridor Task Force recommendations(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After six months of work, the Citizens’ North Monroe Corridor Task Force took its recommendations to the Leon County Commission.

The report is more than 60 pages long; it focused on corridor improvements, crime and human trafficking, and helping the homeless population.

“I feel very good about the tangible things the task force is recommending,” County Commissioner Rick Minor. “This isn’t the end, this is the beginning. There are a lot of first steps that need third or fourth steps.”

Task Force Member Marcus Thompkins told the Commission about the recommendations.

Thompkins asked for the Task Force to remain in effect to continue to push for change in the area. He asked for the group to continue to serve as a bridge to the community because of the substantial issues.

“It’s been my dream to be an agent of change,” Thompkins said. “It’s home. To see home being taken care of means a lot to me as a citizen.”

Thompkins was excited by the possibility of a Welcome Center.

“I learned from Commissioner Minor that that’s the most frequented entrance to Tallahassee and I think it would be great to like give a sense of what Tallahassee is about, where we’re from, maybe where we’re trying to go, who we are now, and just like a welcome home! Welcome to Tallahassee!” Thompkins said.

You can read the full report here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Tornado outbreak kills Tallahassee father and son, another father still missing
Deon'tae Jefferson is the suspect of eight December robberies in Tallahassee.
Tallahassee police arrest man suspected in 8 armed robberies
Shooting incident at Prime Time restaurant.
TPD investigating shooting at Prime Time Restaurant
The Tallahassee Police Department says an adult male has been taken to the hospital with life...
TPD: Man dies following single-vehicle crash on Parsons Rest
Praying for a miracle: More than 100 people gathered Monday to pray for the search for Jamie...
‘Pray for a miracle’: Tallahassee residents join family, friends of missing man in Tennessee to pray over search for him

Latest News

County Commission to consider draft ordinances on camping, solicitation, indecent exposure
Leon County Commission votes to draft ordinances on issues related to homelessness
Leon County Commission votes to create Commission on Status of Men and Boys to look at violence
Leon County Commission votes to create Commission on Status of Men and Boys to look at violence
In response to a report from Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil about the “Anatomy of a Homicide”...
Leon County Commission votes to create Commission on Status of Men and Boys to look at violence
Tallahassee-based company delivers Christmas gifts to seniors at Elder Care Day Stay