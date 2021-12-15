Leon County Commission votes to settle DOH fine lawsuit over vaccine mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - During Tuesday’s meeting, Leon County Commissioners unanimously voted to enter into a settlement with the Florida Department of Health regarding fines for the County’s vaccine mandate.

The County was facing more than $3.5 million in fines; under the terms of the settlement, they will not have to pay any of it.

As part of the settlement, the County will need to demonstrate it has rescinded the mandate, per the new state law passed during the special session.

The County rescinded the mandate on November 18th.

Another part of the settlement requires the equitable treatment of the 14 employees who were terminated by the County on October 1st if they choose to apply for a new County job.

Commissioners commended the County Attorney, Chastity O’Steen, on the deal.

“I just appreciate their professionalism, legal ability of the County Attorney’s Office to even get to the point where DOH would make such an offer. It’s like I said, it’s a no brainer,” Commissioner Carolyn Cummings said.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.