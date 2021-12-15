Advertisement

LIVE: Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — A powerful storm system is blowing through the Great Plains and Midwest, combining with unusually warm temperatures to close highways and prompt numerous tornado warnings.

The winds gusting up to 80 mph hit parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

The winds caused dust storms that closed down a section of Interstate 70 and many state highways in western Kansas.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois.

A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colorado, reported a 107 mph gust.

Fires were reported in Kansas Wednesday afternoon, prompting evacuations but no immediate reports of damage to buildings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says an adult male has been taken to the hospital with life...
TPD: Man dies following single-vehicle crash on Parsons Rest
Jarvis Strickland is battling terminal cancer, according to his family. They are seeking a...
Man who killed Wakulla track coach in hit and run seeking compassionate release
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD: Pedestrian taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit on Mahan Drive
Generic logo for City of Tallahassee
Ransomware attack on national HR, payroll company impacting City of Tallahassee
Praying for a miracle: More than 100 people gathered Monday to pray for the search for Jamie...
‘Pray for a miracle’: Tallahassee residents join family, friends of missing man in Tennessee to pray over search for him

Latest News

FILE - Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach in Corona Del Mar after an oil...
US grand jury charges oil company in California spill
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Why the Fed feels now is time to tighten credit more quickly
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon trap residents after powerful storms pass through California....
Fresh storm hits California as it mops up and shovels out
Hall’s family is sending the message to continue praying and hoping for a miracle.
“If he’s out there, he’s fighting for us”: search continues for Tallahassee man missing in Tennessee tornadoes
Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances