Man who killed Wakulla track coach in hit and run seeking compassionate release

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four months after he entered a guilty plea in a vehicular homicide case, Jarvis Strickland is now seeking to be freed.

The 42-year-old is battling cancer, according to his family. Prosecutors aren’t willing to budge.

Strickland’s attorney is seeking compassionate release, and discussed the motion with a judge inside a Leon County courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

Strickland’s mother, Edna, says he’s in considerable pain battling terminal colon cancer.

“I don’t know how much time he has, but I’d like at least for him to be comfortable,” she said.

She has a note from a TMH doctor, who says Strickland is a patient in grave condition. The note is potentially part of the effort to seek compassionate release. The family argues medical treatment inside the Leon County jail has been inadequate.

“He doesn’t deserve to be in pain as much as he is,” she said.

The family of the victim, 66-year-old Paul Hoover, was also in the courtroom Tuesday. Hoover, in addition to serving as a track coach, was a FWC officer and Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office bailiff.

“It’s a nightmare,” said State Attorney Jack Campbell, speaking on behalf of the Hoover family.

He says they are desperate for closure.

“They’re going to have to go through yet another Christmas without their father, without their brother, without their husband- and without justice they deeply deserve,” he said.

“He doesn’t deserve cancer but certainly justice because of what he did to this victim,” he said.

Strickland’s mother wants the family to know they feel remorse, and the years-long legal proceedings made it difficult for them to express that.

“I’m really sorry that this happened to them,” she said.

The decision to release was not made Tuesday. The defense asked for more time to gather witnesses. Campbell says he hopes to resolve the matter before Christmas.

A sentencing date was set for January 11.

