No injuries reported after two semi-trucks crash on I-10

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are reporting no injuries after a flatbed semi-truck and another semi-truck are involved in an early morning crash on interstate 10.

The crash happened just after two Wednesday morning near mile marker 204 in the eastbound lanes when the flatbed semi-truck lost control and crashed into a guard rail causing it to flip onto its side. A second semi-truck crashed into the flatbed shortly after the initial crash.

The roadway was closed for about two and a half hours.

