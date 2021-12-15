Advertisement

One year since first COVID shot was administered, FAMU has given more than 20,000 vaccinations

FAMU vaccine site
FAMU vaccine site(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday marked one year since the first American received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Since then, a clinic at Florida A&M University has gotten more than 21,800 shots in arms.

FAMU’s director of health services, Tanya Tatum, said this past year has brought a lot of challenges, but the biggest one has been trying to overcome misconceptions about the vaccine.

Numbers have remained fairly steady over time, but she’s always hoping to see more people get that shot. Tatum said more people have been getting vaccinated in the past few weeks.

“People are concerned about the Omicron variant,” she said. “People are hearing ‘Make sure you get your boosters.’ People are making plans to see family holidays. I think it’s a combination of all of that.”

Tallahassee resident Douglass Cooke said all of those factors weighed into his decision to get his booster Wednesday. It was also part of a deal with his 8-year-old daughter.

“When she made the adult decision three weeks ago to get her first shot, she made a deal with me that when she got her second one, I would get my booster,” Cooke said.

Cooke also said he wanted to get boosted before gathering with family for the holidays.

““You see the numbers across the nation rising, he said. “So we’re just trying to be safe.”

Protection from the vaccine peaks about two weeks after getting the shot, so Tatum encourages people to plan ahead.

“If you’re planning on traveling over Christmas, come in and get your vaccine,” she said.

The FAMU vaccine clinic is open at 2507 Wahnish way from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The site will be closed the weekends of Christmas and New Years.

