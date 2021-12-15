Advertisement

TCC holds their first ever Fall Commencement

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, Tallahassee Community College had their first ever fall commencement and their first in-person graduation since 2019.

TCC invited their fall 2019, and class of 2020 students back for the festivities as well for a ceremony to reward students who had all of their classes virtually.

“So we had zoom. I’ve literally been on zoom like the whole two years,” said TCC graduate Elonè Cottrell. “Like I have not been in class at all so it was really hard just to have teachers always monitoring you.”

“Sometimes I just kind of wanted to stop where you’re at and kind or wait until everything starts re-amping but it was definitely worth it like striving through it and getting it done,” explained TCC graduate Ben Lyda.

And because of an increased enrollment, TCC wanted to move from one to two ceremonies per year to properly help their students celebrate.

“There’s nothing that feels better for faculty, staff and administrators than to really help our students celebrate their momentous achievements as they begin their lives after TCC,” said TCC’s president Jim Murdagh.

The students wanted to show gratitude that they were able to walk the stage.

“Just thankful for everything. The opportunity to do this and just to graduate is huge,” said Lyda.

Cottrell said she’s proud to be a TCC eagle.

“They really care and have really good academic advisors. Shoutout to my academic advisor,” praised Cottrell. “They’re really great when it comes to like scheduling and just you know taking it seriously and taking your time.”

The praise from the students makes president Murdaugh feels their work is a job well done.

“You know when you listen to a student who described in her words the importance of her experience here, I’ll tell you that’s the paycheck for the day,” exclaims President Murdaugh.

About 450 students were able to walk the stage Saturday for TCC as they hope to have more next semester.

