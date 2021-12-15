Team Guardian Inc. sending supplies and a volunteer to Kentucky for tornado recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Team Guardian Inc. Director, Michael Terhune, is assisting with tornado recovery efforts by delivering supplies donated by our community to Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Over four days, Terhune will also be assisting Samaritan’s Purse with clean-up efforts in the Bluegrass State.

The veteran held a “Fill the Truck” donation drive at the Walmart on Thomasville Road on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Team Guardian Inc. truck was filled with bottled water, socks, clothing, bedding, canned food and other items for those impacted by the tornadoes that hit Kentucky.

If you would like to donate to Samaritan’s Purse visit their website.

