Travis Hunter spurns FSU, flips to Deion Sanders and Jackson State

Travis Hunter, the country’s top recruit, spurned Florida State during the early-signing period.(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)
By Brendan Sonnone | Noles 247
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Travis Hunter, the country’s top recruit, spurned Florida State during the early-signing period. The prodigious athlete abandoned his long-time commitment to FSU in the final hours of his recruitment for Jackson State, an FCS program led by Seminoles legend Deion Sanders.

Sanders, who’s led the HBCU in Jackson (Miss.) since 2020, promised to shock the world during the Early Signing Period. He didn’t disappoint, but broke the hearts of the FSU fan base in the process. Hunter announced his decision on Wednesday during a signing ceremony at his school, tossing an FSU hat to the side while putting on a Jackson State hat and shirt.

Hunter, the five-star prospect out of Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.) was one of the highest-ranked recruits in the history of recruiting services with a Composite Grade of 0.9999. He grew up an FSU fan and was committed to the Seminoles since the spring of 2020.

But Jackson State’s late push, believed to be backed by Name Image Likeness, doomed FSU’s chances late.

It’s a critical blow to the recruiting efforts of Mike Norvell and the 2022 recruiting cycle. FSU was pushing for a Top 10 class, but losing the prodigious prospect derails that hope and puts the future of the Norvell Era in a tenuous position. FSU’s staff was viewing Hunter as a two-year player who could help out immediately on either side of the ball as a true freshman.

In the last three seasons, Hunter had 19 interceptions while also scoring 46 receiving touchdowns (in addition to recording 3,807 receiving yards). In addition to bolstering FSU’s class rank, Hunter was an alpha dog for FSU on the recruiting trail as he helped guide various prospects to the Seminoles -- including five-star defensive back Sam McCall -- and weather the storm after an 0-4 start to the season.

